Squash: Notable Achievement For Nigeria At World Championship, Oyerinde Speaks

There was a notable achievement on one of the side courts at Squash on Fire when Nigeria, the 23rd seeds competing in the WSF Men’s World Team Championship in Washington DC for the first time in 20 years, beat higher-seeded Republic of Korea 2/0 to claim their first win of the tournament.

Concise News reports that 23 nations are competing in the 26th edition of the championships, hosted by US Squash, at Squash On Fire, the new state-of-the-art eight-court facility in the US capital, with Nigeria returning since 1999.

The four-man Nigerian squad had planned to be in Washington for two weeks to acclimatise and prepare – but at the eleventh hour were denied visas for two of their players, and were forced to replace them with two coaches based in the USA.

Despite not winning a match in the previous rounds, the Nigerians have impressed – on several occasions taking considerably higher-ranked opponents the full distance.

“I am pleased with way the guys have been playing – most of the matches have been close,” said Boye Oyerinde, Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF) President.

“In our first match, our number one played Joel Makin, who is 12 in the world – and it was so close. And our No.3 played well in several matches, but still lost.

“I’m so happy that, despite everything, we now have something to smile about!

“Our number one is based in the States, he plays out of New Jersey and plays on the Tour. Our number two came in the day before the match, arriving in the evening after a 14-hour flight, so it wasn’t the best preparation. Despite that, he put in a good show.

“And the last two came in at the last moment when we couldn’t get the other two players in because of visa problems – and they are also based in the States, but are not really playing actively as they are coaches. We have two young players back home who we really wanted to be here to get the experience.”

RESULT: WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship, Washington DC, USA

21st – 23rd place play-offs:

[23] NIGERIA bt [22] REPUBLIC OF KOREA 2/1

Sodiq Taiwo bt Se Hyun Lee 11-3, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7 (37m)

Babatunde Ajagbe bt Ko Youngjo 6-11, 8-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-8 (52m)

Ehimen Ehalen lost to Chang-Wook Woo 8-11, 12-14, 10-12 (31m)