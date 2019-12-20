Sotitobire: Church Founder Sues DSS For N100m Over Arrest, Detention

Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Alfa Babatunde, has demanded N100m from the Department of State Services (DSS) over his arrest and detention.

The church located in Akure, the Ondo State capital was set ablaze by some angry youths on Wednesday, following the abduction of a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole, during the church’s Sunday service in November.

The angry youths also killed three people, including a Police officer, during the incident while properties worth millions of naira belonging to the church were destroyed.

Following the incident, the pastor was detained by the secret police.

In a suit filed before the Federal High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital by his counsel, Yemi Omoware, the pastor said his arrest and detention by the agency were illegal and infringement of his fundamental human rights.

He also sought the order of the court to release him from the custody of the security agency.

Joined as respondents in the suit are: the State Security Service, Director-General State Security Service, Emmanuel Anaobi, Isaac Babalola and Remi Oluwalogbon.

In the suit requested for an order ”directing the release of the applicant unconditionally from the custody of the respondents.”

The suit sought an order ”enforcing the fundamental rights of the applicant to liberty and dignity of the human person which rights were violated by the respondents.”

The applicant also sought an order ” restraining the respondents, their agents, servants, subordinates and or any person(s) taking instructions from them whatsoever/ whosoever from engaging in any further acts of arrest, detention and violation” of his right to liberty and or dignity of the human person.”

According to the suit, “A N100 million as aggravated damages against the respondents jointly and severally for the violation of the fundamental rights of the applicant,” was sought.