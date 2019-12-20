The Nigerian Senate has adjourned legislative activities for the year and the lawmakers are expected to come prepared and ready for work on January 28, 2020, Concise News reports.

This was announced on Friday during a short plenary, where it also deliberated and passed the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Prior to the adjournment, Senate President Ahmad Lawan made Smart Adeyemi the chairman of the Aviation Committee, to replace Dino Melaye who lost Kogi West senatorial seat recently.

Lawan also named Ibrahim Danbaba as the vice-chairman of the Committee on Police Affairs, to replace Abubakar Tambuwal.

The Senate President had told the lawmakers that they would in the coming year focus on critical issues such as: the petroleum industry bill, constitutional amendment and electoral reforms.

He said Nigerians who “feel strongly about any issue” should come to the National Assembly instead of staying somewhere to complain.

“National Assembly is here and available for people to come with their bills and of course, suggestions or ideas on how to make the electoral process better and sanitized,” he said.