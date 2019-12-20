Next Level: Second-Best World Wrestler Identifies New Messiah In Nigerian Sports

Nigerian athlete Odunayo Adekuroye who was adopted at the launch of the Adoption Campaign initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development earlier this week in Lagos, by Halogen, was full of praise for the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare, Concise News reports.

Ladies & gentlemen, 2x Commonwealth Games Champion Odunayo Adekuroye have been adopted by a philanthropists ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the #TheAdoptCampaign #AdoptInitiative. I can now stop shouting on the Streets of Twitter pic.twitter.com/scYJfCnQwp — My name is Dare Kuti (@dkuti82) December 16, 2019

She said “a new Messiah has come to sports. I couldn’t believe my eyes on what I witnessed at that event. I saw passion in the eyes of the Minister. I saw a man who is ready to take sports to the next level”.

Speaking on her outing in the last Olympics, she said “I was not ready, I was rusty but now I have four international events before the Olympics proper so I believe I am going to make Nigeria proud”.

“I am world number two at the moment but I can do better”, she said. I can go to the Olympics and pick medals with the support of the Sports Ministry.”

Asked how she felt to have a number of people jostling to adopt her at the launch, she said, “I was beyond excited. One, two three people wanted to adopt me at the launch but in the end I was adopted by Halogen and they are going to take care of my training tour, my preparation and travel allowances . I want to thank the Minister of Youth and Sports Development who put this initiative together and all who made this possible”, the athlete concluded.