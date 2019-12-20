NPFL: Kano Pillars Face Threat Of Expulsion (Here’s Why)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has threatened to expel Kano Pillars from the ongoing 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Concise News reports that this development came against the backdrop of a court injunction restraining the Kano FA board led by Sharif Rabi’u Inuwa Ahlan from parading itself as the custodians of football in the state.

In a letter dated 19th of December, 2019 and signed by NFF General Secretary, Dr. Sunusi Muhammad, the apex football governing body in the country handed a seven-day ultimatum for aggrieved members to withdraw court case against the FA or football in the state face its wrath which includes axing all Kano-based teams from participating in tournaments organised by the NFF with Kano Pillars in the NPFL inclusive.

Consequently, the letter added that any disagreement shall be submitted to FIFA, CAF and WAFU.

On Wednesday, a High Court sitting in Kano presided by justice Usman Na’Abba nullified the re-election of the Kano FA executive after one Salisu Rabi’u filed a suit challenging the current FA board led by Inuwa.

Enyimba will fight till the end -Mbaoma

In related news, Enyimba striker Victor Mbaoma has vowed that his club will try their best to defend their NPFL title.

The People’s Elephant currently occupy fourth position in the NPFL table following Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw against Lobi Stars.

Samad Kadiri gave Lobi Stars the lead in the 77th minute, before Mbaoma equalised for Enyimba three minutes later from Cyril Olisema’s corner.

“(It was) very difficult game. We just have to thank God that we actually didn’t lose,” Mbaoma told the club media during post-match .

“We can still take it since we have a game on Sunday we just have to make up for it.

“We have to try our best to win the game so that we can be in a better place.

“We have been working hard. Sometimes the game is just like that – even when you actually give in your best, you don’t get what you want. But we will keep on doing our best and I’m sure we will get it right.”

Enyimba will face Jigawa Golden Stars in their next NPFL game on Sunday.