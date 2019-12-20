NLC Chairman Kidnap: Police On Trail Of Abductors

Police say they have launched a manhunt for the abductors of the Cross Rivers state Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman Ben Ukpepi, Concise News reports.

Spokesman for the police, DSP Irene Ugbo, had confirmed that the NLC chairman was kidnapped at about 7.30pm on Tuesday night at his residence in Akpabuyo area of the state.

Speaking to NAN on Friday, Ugbo said that efforts were on to rescue the chairman unhurt.

She said that the Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism Unit of the police was working tirelessly with a view to rescue Ukpepi.

“Since we received the report of his kidnap, we have deployed our special unit on kidnapping to handle the matter and I can assure you that the NLC chairman will be released,” NAN quoted him as saying.