Nigerian Senators Have No Conscience- Banky W

Singer and politician, Banky W has berated the approval of N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly, by president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Concise News had reported that the amount, which is included in the 2020 budget, is however not part of the N128 billion allocated for the assembly for next year.

Confirming the report, Senate President Ahmad Lawan told journalists in Abuja on Monday that the money is instead part of the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Development Administration.

Reacting to the fund, Banky W said the senators “do not have conscience”, saying that the N37 billion was too outrageous to be used for National Assembly renovation.

According to the singer, the fund should be used for the enhancement of education and health sector.

He tweeted; “Our ‘leaders’ in the National Assembly have NO conscience. At a time like this, when Education & Healthcare in Nigeria are in a state of Emergency.. they earmarked N37Billion to renovate their office building. Shame on us for letting them get away with it. This is SICK. At a time like this, when Education & Healthcare in Nigeria are in a state of Emergency.. they earmarked N37Billion to renovate their office building. Shame on us for letting them get away with it. This is SICK.”