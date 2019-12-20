Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, Dec. 20th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, December 20th, 2019.

No fewer than 22 former governors are either being investigated by the Federal Government or already standing trial in various courts, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami has said. Malami announced this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja.

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday confirmed that he has received a letter from 35 civil society organisations demanding the immediate dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, for disobedience to constituted authority. Ganduje’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, in a statement said the CSOs are concerned that Sanusi is making efforts to create a state within a state.

Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Mohammed Adoke has been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by International police organisation (INTERPOL). Concise News reports that the former minister of justice was handed over the anti-graft agency on Thursday at its office in Abuja.

The Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) has asked the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to send a message of apology to President Muhammadu Buhari for abusing him and his administration. Concise News reports that the group, in a statement signed by its President General, Ifeanyi Nwaudunna and Secretary General, Casmir Irekamba, said Kanu must apologise to the President for peace to reign.

The Nigerian Government on Thursday declared December 25th, 26th, and January 1st, 2020, as public holidays for Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations. The country’s Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced this in Abuja through a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

The Nigerian Governors have said that the final decision to grant President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to borrow $30billion is between the Federal Government and the National Assembly. Chairman of the governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, made this known to journalists after a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board will be reconstituted and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organisation. Media Aide to the president, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement signed and released on Thursday.

Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning says arrears of consequential adjustment for the new minimum wage will be paid to workers in December. Concise News reports that Ahmed gave the assurance while answering questions from stakeholders during the highlights and breakdown of the approved 2020 budget in Abuja on Thursday.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has directed its enrollment centres nationwide to give special attention to applicants sitting for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) examinations, for enrolment and issuance of the National Identification Number (NIN). Concise News reports that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had in October said it will no longer register candidates who do not have the NIN for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria retained their spot as the world’s 31st team in the global football ranking for the month of December. Concise News reports that in the ranking table on the website of world football governing body FIFA on Thursday, Nigeria have garnered 1,493 points, same as they had in the November ranking.

