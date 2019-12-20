Naira Marley Named Nigerian Artiste With Strongest Fan Base

Popular comedian Owen Gee has ranked controversial singer, Naira Marley the current Nigerian artiste with the strongest fan base, Concise News reports.

Owen Gee made this known on his Instagram handle where he reacted to a scenario where Marley’s fans kissed the singer’s banners for his show scheduled to hold on December 3o.

“Naira Marley @officialnairam1 is currently the Nigerian artiste with the strongest fan Base, I saw members of his NO BELT gang going around kissing his banners for his 30th December show,they kissed it like it was really Marley, hmm this MARLIAN movement is not a joke”. the comedian wrote.

Recall that Ycee also declared that Naira Marley is the biggest Nigerian artiste.

According to Ycee, Nigerians would deny the fact that Naira Marley is the biggest, based on the structure of the industry.

Ycee wrote “hope say una know say na Naira Marley be biggest Naija artist, but based on industry, una go wan deny”

Meanwhile, Naira Marley came more into limelight after his arrest by anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in May, this year

The singer is facing 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and fraud.

According to the counts, he allegedly committed the offences on 26 November, 2018, 11 December, 2018, and 10 May, 2019.

The “Issa goal” singer was arraigned on 20 May before Justice Oweibo, but he denied the charges.

Following a bail application by his counsel, Ojo, the court granted Fashola bail in the sum of N2 million.