N-Power: Today Is 20th December 2019, Will ‘Alert’ Start Rolling In?

At a Press Briefing response by the Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development on the non-payment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries on December 2, Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq promised that beneficiaries will be settled on or before 20th of December – including their twelfth month pay.

Concise News reports that now, its already the said date and as at the time of publishing this report, beneficiaries nationwide are still expectant of receiving their monthly stipend before Christmas and New Year.

At the news conference, Farouq assured all N- Power beneficiaries that the Ministry’s commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to stem poverty in the country as well as lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years is intact.

The Federal Government in November said it spent N360 billion in two years to pay 500,000 graduates under its N-Power scheme.

The government said the payments started in 2016 with graduates employed under the scheme getting N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

See what beneficiaries are saying concerning December stipend below:

Dear @MBuhari @Sadiya_farouq @NSIP_NG @npower_ng & others, we thank you all for the payment made to the beneficiaries yesterday. Although the money was used to pay their debts, we appreciate the gesture. We pray & appeal that December stipend should be paid before 25th. Thanks. — MuhD Qassim Adebayo (@Kazeemfolahan) December 18, 2019

NPOWER osun state 2016 batch has not been paid their December 2016 stipends.

Ma’am, let it be part of what you’ll discuss at the meeting.

Thank you ma — ayotunde (@amazingsensible) December 16, 2019

Nice…pay npower December Stipend on 20th pls — VinceCarter (@AhweVincent) December 19, 2019