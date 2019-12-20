N-Power: Fresh Update On Event For Beneficiaries

A Google Digital Skills Training organised for Alimosho – Lagos beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme has been postponed, Concise News can confirm.

The event approved by the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) was originally scheduled to take place today, 20th of December, 2019 at Ikotun.

According to a message obtained by this online news medium, Google Digital Skills Program was established to equip N-Power beneficiaries with global requisite online knowledge, ideas and skills needed to go about on their various personal and official assignments.

The reason for the postponement was that ‘the trainer has an emergency situation to attend to’.

Meanwhile, a new date is to be announced.

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Muhammadu Buhari government sees the N-Power scheme as one of its major achievements.

Beneficiaries do not need high-wire connections as the screening process was largely transparent and efficient.

Headquartered under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, N-Teach is the most popular of the N-SIP, which also focuses on health, agriculture and public finance.

Due to the deficiency in the number of teaching staff in public schools, many “unemployed graduates” were deployed to schools in order to complement the efforts of the staff on ground.

In 2016 when the N-Power programme started, 200,000 beneficiaries were selected and deployed to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) out of about 700,000 Nigerian graduates who reportedly applied.

Two batches have been recruited since the launch of the programme in 2016.