Missing Child: Police Arrest 10 Over Attack On Sotitobire Church

The Ondo State Police Command have arrested ten persons for their alleged involvement in the setting ablaze Sotitobire Praising chapel in Akure, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Police, Undie Adie, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to reporters on Thursday

Concise News reported that pandemonium broke out in Akure, the Ondo State Capital on Wednesday when rumour filtered into town that the corpse of the missing child was exhumed from the church’s altar.

Hearing the unconfirmed report, angry youths mobilized to the venue of the church and set it ablaze with vehicles belonging to the church and the police.

The raging youths also attacked and destroyed the personal house of the founder of the church, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, which led to the death of two people, including a policeman.

According to the Commissioner, his men have swung into action towards avoiding the breakdown of law and order within the vicinity. He added that effort is on towards nabbing others found culpable in the arson.

He said: “Investigation is ongoing and I can assure you that any person linked with the incident won’t be spared.

“Yesterday, we were able to arrest 10 persons and they are in our custody.

“We also intercepted a vehicle carrying some of the properties looted from the pastor’s house.

“The police were able to protect the pastor’s house from been set ablaze but some of his properties were looted and some of his cars were damaged but the cars have been moved to state CID.”

Undie also confirmed the death of a Sergent Police Officer and two civilians noting that another Police was critically injured.

The police boss appealed to residents of Akure to be law-abiding citizens and detach themselves from any unlawful act capable of putting them in trouble.