Mikel Arteta: Ozil Sends Message To New Arsenal Boss

Arsenal FC of the English Premier League (EPL) midfielder, Mesut Ozil has ‘heartily’ welcomed his former teammate, Mikel Arteta back to London.

Concise News reports Arsenal gave their former captain the job on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Spaniard leaves his role as Manchester City assistant manager on Friday and replaces Freddie Ljungberg, who took over as interim head coach following Unai Emery’s sacking at the end of last month.

Following the announcement, Ozil wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “Welcome back to the @Arsenal family!”

Lampard praises Arsenal over Mikel Arteta appointment

In related news, Frank Lampard believes Arteta will be a ‘positive appointment’ by Arsenal.

The Chelsea boss, when asked about Arsenal and Everton’s moves for Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti, said: ‘Nothing surprises me and those two don’t.

‘I know the credentials of Carlo, he is a fantastic man. Arteta is obviously in a different stage of his career.

‘What I’ve heard about him, I think it will be a really positive appointment for Arsenal if they make that.’

Arsenal are just tenth in the English top-flight ahead of Saturday’s trip to Everton.

Arteta is expected to watch Arsenal’s clash with Everton from the stands, with Freddie Ljungberg taking charge of the team for one last time.