Mercy Johnson Releases Teaser For First Feature Film As Producer Titled, ‘The Legend Of Inikpi’ 

Veteran Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie makes her feature film production debut in her upcoming historical drama, “The Legend of Inikpi” which will hit cinemas in January 2020.

Set in the ancient kingdoms of Igala and Bini, the film tells the true story of two kingdoms on the brink of war. When the Oracle informs King Attah of Igala Kingdom of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods, the king plunges into despair; haunted by the ghosts of his past, this is a sacrifice he is not prepared to give!

Johnson-Okojie excitingly shared the news on her Instagram page, saying “I’ve always enjoyed telling stories, first as an actor and now for the first time as a producer. In starting this new journey, it was important for me to tell stories of women, real women, ordinary women who became great because of their extraordinary choices. ‘The Legend of Inikpi’”

“The Legend of Inikpi” features veterans like Odunlade Adekola, Sam Dede, Paul Obazele, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Saheed Balogun and newbie Nancy Ameh.

The movie was directed by Frank Rajah Arase.