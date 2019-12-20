Latest N-Power News Today Friday 20th December 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Friday December 20th, 2019, on Concise News.

N-Power: Fresh Update On Event For Beneficiaries

A Google Digital Skills Training organised for Alimosho – Lagos beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme has been postponed, we can confirm.

The event approved by the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) was originally scheduled to take place today, 20th of December, 2019 at Ikotun.

According to a message obtained by this online news medium, Google Digital Skills Program was established to equip N-Power beneficiaries with global requisite online knowledge, ideas and skills needed to go about on their various personal and official assignments.

The reason for the postponement was that ‘the trainer has an emergency situation to attend to’.

Meanwhile, a new date is to be announced.

N-Power: Today Is 20th December 2019, Will ‘Alert’ Start Rolling In?

At a Press Briefing response by the Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development on the non-payment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries on December 2, Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq promised that beneficiaries will be settled on or before 20th of December – including their twelfth month pay.

Now, its already the said date and as at the time of publishing this report, beneficiaries nationwide are still expectant of receiving their monthly stipend before Christmas and New Year.

At the news conference, Farouq assured all N- Power beneficiaries that the Ministry's commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari's promise to stem poverty in the country as well as lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years is intact.

And that's all for today on the latest N-Power news