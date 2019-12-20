If I Reveal What Is Happening In Nigeria, Many Won’t Sleep – Danjuma

Former Minister of Defence General Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) has said that if he reveals what is happening in the country, many Nigerians will no longer sleep.

He said this at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, during a book launch by the Nigerian Tribune.

Danjuma accused activists in the south-west of losing their voice and asked them to wake up and save the country from the “fifth columnist” who have put the country in a hole.

He stated: “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening.

“If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep. So, Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s warning and advice is very timely. If you want details, I will give it to you privately.

“We are in a big hole as a nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we’ve to wake up. Only we can save ourselves.

“The fifth columnists’ activities going on among your people are not helping matters. May Almighty God continue to bless this country, but only we can save ourselves from ourselves.”

The elder statesman has been very critical of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Last year, Danjuma, who once served as Chief of Army Staff, accused the army of failing in its responsibility to defend the nation.