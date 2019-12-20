House Of Reps Approves FCT, NCS Budgets For 2020

The House of Representatives Friday approved the 2020 budgets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at ₦278.35 billion and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at ₦238.14 billion.

It was learned that the house approved the budgets after considering the reports of the committees on Federal Capital Territory and Federal Capital Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, and Customs and Excise during plenary.

The session was presided over by the Deputy Speaker of the House Hon. Idris Wase.

Hon. Abdullahi Garba, Chairman, Committee on Federal Capital Territory and Federal Capital Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters presented the committee’s report for consideration.

“The house do consider the Report of the Committees on Federal Capital Territory and Federal Capital Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters on a Bill for an Act to authorize the issue from the Federal Capital Territory Administration Statutory Revenue fund of the Federal Capital Territory Administration Account, the total sum of ₦278,355,365,947,” he said.

“Of which the sum of ₦55,878,241,095 is for Personnel Costs and the sum of ₦62,343,723,435 is for overhead costs; while the balance of ₦160,133,401,417 is for capital projects for the service of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2020.”

Also, the Chairman, Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Yuguda Kila presented the report on the issue from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the NCS of ₦238,149,325,832.70 for consideration.

“The house do consider the Report of the Committee on Customs and Excise on the issue from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the Nigerian Customs Service, the total sum of ₦238,149,325,832.70,” Kila said.

“Of which the sum of ₦98,606,217,521.96 is for personnel cost; ₦15, 952, 305, 336 .72 is for overhead cost; while ₦123, 590, 802, 974. 40 is for capital projects for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2020 and approve the recommendation therein.

“That in tandem with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework approved by the National Assembly, the projected revenue for the year 2020 Budget of ₦238,149,325,832.70 only needs to be approved for the Nigeria Customs Service.”

The house also adjourned its sessions till January 28, 2020.