Ganduje Makes Fresh Appointment As Emir Sanusi ‘Beats’ Ultimatum

Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje Friday approved the appointment of Hajiya Binta Lawan-Ahmed as the state’s new Head of Service, replacing Kabiru Shehu.

Concise News reports that this is contained in a statement issued by spokesman for the governor, Abba Anwar.

Until her appointment, Lawan-Ahmed was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce.

This news medium understands that Shehu had tendered his resignation, having completed his service years.

“Dr Kabiru Shehu has performed wonderfully well. He was a worker-friendly Head of Service. We all wish him a brighter future in his endeavours,” Anwar quoted the Governor as saying.

The governor described the new Head of Service as a dedicated public servant, whose pedigree in the service is commendable and encouraging.

He said, “She always proves her mettle as a refined and core public servant, whose intent is to move the service to greater heights.”

In related news, the governor has approved the appointment of five new Special Advisers.

They are: Ali Baba, Religious Affairs; Mustapha Hamza Buhari, Political Affairs; Hamza Usman Darma, Special Duties; Tijjani Mailafiya Sanka, Council of Emirs and Yusuf Aliyu Tumfafi as Special Adviser, Grassroots.

Earlier on Friday, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, accepted the appointment of Governor Ganduje as the chairman of the Kano State Council of Chiefs.

The Emir accepted the appointment one day after the governor gave a two-day ultimatum to him to either accept or reject it.