Ganduje Issues Two Days Ultimatum To Emir Sanusi Over Appointment

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has issued a two days ultimatum to the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido to officially accept or reject his latest appointment.

Concise News reports that the state government had appointed Sanusi as the Chairman of Kano State Council of Emirs.

Following his appointment, the Emir of Kano was yet to notify the government of his acceptance or rejection.

However, the ultimatum was disclosed by Ganduje’s Media Aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai also known as Dawisu via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

“The Kano State Government has given a 2day ultimatum (from today) to His Highness the Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido, to officially notify the government his acceptance or otherwise, of his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Emirs,” he tweeted.

Concise News had reported that a coalition of 35 civil society organizations in Kano have admonished governor Ganduje to give an ultimatum to Emir Sanusi to submit himself to the state authorities.

Ganduje has sought to whittle down the influence of Sanusi by creating four new emirates and appointing first-class emirs for them. The governor has however defended his actions saying it was in meeting with the popular demand of residents of the state.

Prior to the new law, the emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Abba Anwar, on Thursday, Ganduje confirmed that he has received a letter from the coalition demanding the immediate dethronement of the Emir

Anwar, in his statement, did not make it clear if the governor would commence the process to dethrone Sanusi and when that would be done.

Read Anwar’s full statement below:

Kano Emirates: Gov. Ganduje Receives Letter From CSOs Urging For Immediate Dethronement of Emir Sanusi II

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has received a letter from a coalition of 35 civil society groups urging him to, in the interest of protecting the sanctity of the rule of law, and the mandate given to him by Kano electorate, as a matter of urgency, start the process of dethroning the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The letter titled “Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019: Demand Letter” states clearly that, “The coalition of 35 Civil Society Groups under the above-mentioned group (UMBRELLA OF KANO CONCERNED CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS) are curiously studying the unfolding events in the running of Kano State affairs especially in recent time, as it relates to the lingering face-off between the Government of Kano State on one hand and the Emir of Kano on the other hand.”