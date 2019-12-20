Full List Of 33 Judges Approved By NJC In 11 States

Thirty-three heads of courts in 11 states of the federation have approved by the National Judicial Council (NJC), Concise News reports.
According to a statement on Thursday by NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, the Council considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee during its meeting which held on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Oy noted that the candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by their respective State Governors and confirmation by the respective state House of Assembly.
It read: “NJC recommends the appointment of (6) Heads of Court, and (26) Twenty-six Judicial Officers for State High Courts and one (1) Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal;
“The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its Meeting of 17th and 18th December, 2019, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to the Governors of Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States, Thirty-three (33) successful candidates for appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.
They are as follows:
APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, ANAMBRA STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Hon. Justice Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu
APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE – Hon. Justice Mohammed Suleiman Ambursa
APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, CROSS RIVER STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE – Hon. Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme
APPOINTMENT OF GRAND KADI, ZAMFARA STATE SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL – Hon. Kadi Umaru Muhammad Gusau
APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE – Hon. Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo
APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OSUN STATE – Hon. Justice Foluke Eunice Awolalu
APPOINTMENT OF FOUR (4) JUDGES, RIVERS STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Stephens Dirialakeibama Jumbo
Chuku Mark Onyema
Ngbor-Abina Lemea
Fibresima Florence Atili
APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, OGUN STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Olufunmilayo O. Stanley
Olukemi Olusola Yetunde Oresanya
APPOINTMENT OF SEVEN (7) JUDGES, IMO STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Onyeka Vincent Ifeanyichukwu
Leweanya Kechinyere A.
Victoria Chinyere Isiguzo
Vivian O. B. Ekezie
Eze Nonye Eke
Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere
Ibeawuchi Edith Chinyere
APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, SOKOTO STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Aminu Garba Sifawa
Mohammed Mohammed
Raliya Uthman Muhammad
APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) JUDGE, EKITI STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE – Obafemi Makanju Fasanmi
APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, NIGER STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Salisu Alhassan Majidadi
Binta Bawa
Danladi Ahmad
APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) KADI, KEBBI STATE SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL
Bello Khalid Jega
APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, RIVERS STATE
Amadi Ericonda
APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, OGUN STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Michael Kolawole Peters
Anthony Olusesan Araba
Adebisi Olusola Femi-Segun
APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, IMO STATE
Obichere Ijeoma Josephine
Nze Ifeanyi Tennyson
