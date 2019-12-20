Home » EPL: What Arsenal Fans Are Saying About Mikel Arteta’s Appointment

EPL: What Arsenal Fans Are Saying About Mikel Arteta’s Appointment

By - 16 minutes ago
What Arsenal Fans Are Saying About Mikel Arteta's Appointment

Arteta is new Arsenal boss (Photo Courtesy: Arsenal website)

A chunk of Arsenal fans are delighted with their latest acquisition and are welcoming new Head Coach, Mikel Arteta to the helm of affairs at the English Premier League (EPL) outfit.

Concise News reports that Arsenal gave their former captain the job on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Spaniard leaves his role as Manchester City assistant manager and replaces Freddie Ljungberg, who took over as interim head coach following Unai Emery’s sacking at the end of last month.

Ljungberg oversaw two draws, two defeats and one victory during his time in temporary charge, and departs his role with Arsenal 10th in the Premier League table.

Arteta returns to the club for whom he played 150 games between 2011 and 2016, winning two FA Cups and two Community Shields in the process. He joined City’s coaching staff in 2016 and will now embark on his first managerial post at his old club.

City and Pep Guardiola were intent on Arteta remaining at the Etihad Stadium, but the offer from the Gunners proved too enticing for their former midfielder to turn down.

See some reactions from Gunners faithful below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 