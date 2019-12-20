EPL: What Arsenal Fans Are Saying About Mikel Arteta’s Appointment

A chunk of Arsenal fans are delighted with their latest acquisition and are welcoming new Head Coach, Mikel Arteta to the helm of affairs at the English Premier League (EPL) outfit.

Concise News reports that Arsenal gave their former captain the job on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Spaniard leaves his role as Manchester City assistant manager and replaces Freddie Ljungberg, who took over as interim head coach following Unai Emery’s sacking at the end of last month.

Ljungberg oversaw two draws, two defeats and one victory during his time in temporary charge, and departs his role with Arsenal 10th in the Premier League table.

Arteta returns to the club for whom he played 150 games between 2011 and 2016, winning two FA Cups and two Community Shields in the process. He joined City’s coaching staff in 2016 and will now embark on his first managerial post at his old club.

City and Pep Guardiola were intent on Arteta remaining at the Etihad Stadium, but the offer from the Gunners proved too enticing for their former midfielder to turn down.

See some reactions from Gunners faithful below:

Mikel Arteta watching Mustafi and Sokratis in his first training session with Arsenal. 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/rifShWedcZ — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) December 20, 2019

I wish Mikel Arteta all the very best and I sincerely hope he can bring a winning culture back to Arsenal through recruiting players who want to fight, develop, improve and succeed together as a group! ❤️🙏🏿⚽️ — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) December 20, 2019

I’m so proud to call him my manager. I have a feeling he’ll do some great things here. He’s the man to put us back on track. Let’s back him from the start. COME ON ARTETA AND COME ON YOU GUNNERS!❤️❤️❤️ #WelcomeArteta pic.twitter.com/4QfXypFzTc — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) December 20, 2019

To Arsenal fans already rejecting Arteta; You wouldn’t be where you are now if that boss didn’t give you a chance or if s/he judged you without really letting you try. Give Arteta a chance! Remember, Some people make it on their first attempt !😊#WelcomeArteta pic.twitter.com/evu4Hs4Yox — James Julius Julu (@JamesJulu) December 20, 2019

Mikel Arteta will win the Premier League with Arsenal.#WelcomeArteta pic.twitter.com/4jck6lmUEf — James Julius Julu (@JamesJulu) December 20, 2019

The man with the perfect hair is back!! #WelcomeArteta pic.twitter.com/zLceDpDkUN — señor Torreira!! (@Xahraddeen_) December 20, 2019

Endorsed by Pep, Wenger & Poch, who all believe he has great attributes to be one of the best managers itw. #WelcomeArteta pic.twitter.com/J6Bg6gm8rY — Sir J🥤 (@certihector_) December 20, 2019