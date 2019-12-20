Emir Sanusi Beats Ganduje’s Ultimatum, Accepts Appointment

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has accepted the appointment of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the chairman of the Kano State Council of Chiefs.

Ganduje in a letter on Thursday signed by the Permanent Secretary of Kano state Ministry of Special Duties, Musa Bichi gave a two-day ultimatum to the Emir to either confirm his acceptance or rejection of the offer of his appointment.

“The Kano State Government has given a 2day ultimatum (from today) to His Highness the Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido, to officially notify the government his acceptance or otherwise, of his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Emirs,”

However, in an acceptance letter, signed on behalf of the Kano Emirate Council by the Acting Secretary, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, the Emir graciously accepted the appointment.

“Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness Sarkin Kano, has not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano state Council of Chiefs.

“His Highness accepted the appointment. In doing so, his Highness requested for further directives of His Excellency the Governor.

“For clarity, this directive may include appointment of other members of the council, appointment of staff of the council, provision of accommodation for the secretariat and other logistics, to make the council operational,” the letter read.

Ganduje has sought to whittle down the influence of Sanusi by creating four new emirates and appointing first-class emirs for them. The governor has however defended his actions saying it was in meeting with the popular demand of residents of the state.

Prior to the new law, the emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Abba Anwar, on Thursday, Ganduje confirmed that he has received a letter from the coalition demanding the immediate dethronement of the Emir

Anwar, in his statement, did not make it clear if the governor would commence the process to dethrone Sanusi and when that would be done.

Read Anwar’s full statement below:

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has received a letter from a coalition of 35 civil society groups urging him to, in the interest of protecting the sanctity of the rule of law, and the mandate given to him by Kano electorate, as a matter of urgency, start the process of dethroning the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The letter titled “Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019: Demand Letter” states clearly that, “The coalition of 35 Civil Society Groups under the above-mentioned group (UMBRELLA OF KANO CONCERNED CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS) are curiously studying the unfolding events in the running of Kano State affairs especially in recent time, as it relates to the lingering face-off between the Government of Kano State on one hand and the Emir of Kano on the other hand.”