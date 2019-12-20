Edo APC: Oyegun Declares Support For Obaseki’s Second Term

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun has backed Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for a second term in office.

Oyegun also asked the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and others who are against the governor’s ambition to have a re-think.

Speaking at a meeting of Edo State Indigenes in Abuja on Thursday, Oyegun said since Obaseki assumed office in 2016, he has been able to do some of the things previous governors were unable to do for the people.

He noted that since Obaseki’s administration has initiated people-oriented policies that reflect the dreams and aspiration of the founding fathers of the state.

Oyegun said: “Mr Governor, you are standing for dignity. Mr Governor, you are standing for the truth. Mr Governor, you are standing for the type of Nigerian nation that we preached in 2015. A nation that will change ethically, morally, a nation that will know truth from falsehood, a nation that is ready to defend what is right at all times.

“Given the way you became governor, given the role that you are playing today, given the kind of example that you are showing to Nigerians, people should be ready to fight for the truth. They don’t know how difficult it is to reconcile a man who has truth with a man who wants to compromise those principles at all cost.

“So it is our prayer that courage will not fail you. That the people of your state will stand by you and to assure you that we will stand by you.”

Concise News had reported that a faction of the Edo state chapter of the APC loyal to Obaseki has called for the resignation of Oshiomhole.

Anselm Ojezua, the state chairman of the party, made the call at a conference held on Monday at the APC secretariat in Benin, the state capital.

Speaking further, Ojezua said Oshiomhole lacks the moral authority to lead the party, adding that Oshiomhole was responsible for the crisis in the state.

He accused Oshiomhole of being the cause of the party’s problems, adding that Edo APC started having issues during the conduct of the 2018 primaries held for elective offices in the state.

Ojezua also accused Oshiomhole of planning to force “a regime change on the party in defiance of democratic norms”.

He said the party also received reports of anti-party activities by “individuals closely linked to Oshiomhole” who were peddling rumours that Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, was a political burden.

He said the Edo state chapter of the party has come to the conclusion that Oshiomhole lacks the capacity, temperament and moral authority to lead the party.