DSS Gets Hospital

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Friday, inaugurated a healthcare facility tied to the Department of State Services (DSS) in Yola, Concise News reports.

It was learned that the facility was built by the DSS in partnership with the Adamawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Speaking during the inauguration, Fintiri thanked the service for its effort in building the centre in spite of shortage of resources.

He called on other establishments in the state to emulate the secret police in order to improve the standard of healthcare.

According to the governor, very soon, his administration would embark on massive recruitment of competent and qualified health personnel to man the health services across the state.

As for the Director of the DSS in the state, Bola Olori, the facility was started in 2017 as part of corporate social responsibility of the command to her staff and neighbouring community, while Dr Batulu Muhammad, Chairperson Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, called on the state government to employ more healthcare personnel.