Award-winning pop star, Davido is capping off the year with the video for “Sweet in the Middle,” a track off his recently released album, “A Good Time”,Concise News reports.
“Sweet in the Middle,” features appearances from raves of the moment, WurlD, Naira Marley and Zlatan, as they each go in over a Shizzi-produced beat.
‘A Good Time’ is Davido’s third studio album coming after ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ and ‘Baddest’.
Prominent music producers on the album include Shizzi, Kiddominant, Speroach Beatz, Tekno, etc.
The ‘Fall’ crooner is obviously living a good time as he earlier shared his experience in the past seven years.
He wrote “A Good Time, It’s been a long 7 years. A lot has transpired in my life since my debut album ‘Genesis’, and I, David Adeleke (aka Davido) have [sic] gone through a process of immense changes and growth.
