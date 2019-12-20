Court Grants EFCC’s Request To Detain Adoke For Two Weeks

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been granted permission by the FCT High Court in Maitama to detain the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, for 14 days.

Justice Othman Musa on Friday granted the request contained in an ex parte application filed and moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Fatima Mustapha, on Friday.

Mustapha said the plan to hold Adoke was to enable the commission to complete its investigations of allegations involving the suspect.

Concise News had reported that Adoke was handed over to the EFCC by International police organisation (INTERPOL) on Thursday at its office in Abuja.

Adoke, who served in the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, had been arrested after he touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at about 3:40pm.

He is facing charges bordering on alleged abuse of office and money laundering as regards the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI.

“Former Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has arrived Nigeria from Dubai.

The ex-AGF left Dubai following pressure from EFCC. The EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, and Dubai authorities have held series of meeting in respect of the former Attorney General,” a statement from the EFCC read.

“He was accompanied by INTERPOL officers on Emirates Airlines Flight 785. The aircraft departed the Emirati commercial capital at about 11am Dubai time (8am Nigerian time) and touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at 3:45pm. Officers of the EFCC were on ground at the airport when he arrived. The ex-AGF will surely have his days in court.”

The EFCC filed the charges against Adoke and four others on behalf of the Nigerian Government.

But since the commission could not produce the defendants in court, it approached a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on 17 April to secure a warrant of arrest against them.

The request was granted and Adoke was arrested by the police in Dubai in November as confirmed by the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay.