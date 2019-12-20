Charley Boy Blames Nigeria’s Foreign Debt On ‘Clueless Leadership’

Nigerian entertainer and strong critic of Buhari-led administration, Charley Boy has berated the country’s debt profile in 2019, blaming it on poor leadership and corruption.

Charley Boy said this as part of his reaction to the N37 billion approved for the renovation of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News had reported that the amount, which is included in the 2020 budget, is however not part of the N128 billion allocated for the assembly for next year.

Taking to his Facebook page, the “Our Mumu DOn Do” crooner condmned the situation of the country, as he wondered what the future holds for the youth.

He said, “As I sit and ponder on the gradual decay since the past 40 years, my heart is in my hands wondering where all this is leading to.

“NNPC says refineries lost N111bn in 9 months,National Assembly’s N37bn renovation, FGN debt structure and public debt statistics giving a scare/heartache.

“Nigeria’s debt profile rises to $81.27bn in the first quarter of 2019.

“Nigeria’s debt profile rose by 2.3 per cent to $81.27bn (N24.947trn) as at March 2019, according to the Debt Management Office.

“Foreign and domestic debt piling up owing to corruption and bad policies under clueless leadership.

“What kind of future do the youth have?