Can We Start Impeachment Talks In Africa? Ice Prince Asks

For the past few hours, the entire social media community has been buzzing over the impeachment of American president, Donald Trump and popular rapper Ice Prince Zamani has asked if some African countries could come up with such talks.

Concise News reports that Trump was impeached when the House of Representatives voted 230 to 197 to charge him with ‘abuse of power;’ and 229 to 198 with ‘obstructing Congress.’

The first charge bordered on abuse of power. The president was accused of trying to pressure Ukraine to smear his political rival, Democratic presidential contender, Joe Biden.

The second charge says the president had obstructed Congress, by failing to co-operate with the House’s impeachment investigation.

In his reaction, Ice Prince likened the report to that of FIFA world cup finale, saying nobody wants to be left out from the conversation.

“Africans are watching CNN right now like its an African country at the FIFA World Cup finale !!! Nobody wants to be left out the trump conversation this week Meanwhile can we start some impeachment talks in some African country’s ?? Is it time Africa ?!” he tweeted