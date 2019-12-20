Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Announces Town Hall Meeting In Trump’s Country

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Friday announced that there would be a town hall meeting in USA in pursuant of his Biafran cause.
Concise News reports that the controversial political activist in a Tweet says the discourse will hold tomorrow (Saturday) at the UCN Foundation Inc Headquarters.
The Abia-born Biafra promoter writes on his known Twitter: “I will have a town hall meeting in Nottingham Baltimore USA.
Date:
Sat, 21/12/2019
Time:
2:00 PM Eastern Time
8: 00 PM Biafraland Time
Venue:
UCN Foundation Inc Headquarters,
8731 Belair Rd, Nottingham,
MD 21236 USA
Join live via Radio Biafra FB, FM, App, satellite & online”
— Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) December 20, 2019
Kanu founded the now-outlawed IPOB in 2014.
The movement wants a group of states in south-east Nigeria, made up mainly of people from the Igbo ethnic group, to break away and form the independent nation of Biafra.
The plan is not new. In 1967 Igbo leaders declared a Biafran state, but after a brutal civil war, which led to the deaths of up to a million people, the secessionist rebellion was defeated.
But the idea of separatism has bubbled away since then and Kanu is the latest in a line of Biafran activists taking up the cause.
