Alleged Fraud: Duncan Mighty Speaks After Police Arrest

Days after his arrest, singer Duncan Mighty has narrated his ordeal with Imo state police, saying he was beaten and made to part with $22k, Concise News reports.
Recall that Mighty was in the news last week, after police arrested him for allegedly breaching an agreement with the former state governor, Rochas Okorocha.
The arrest follows a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that Okorocha promised to help his career by introducing him to top artistes after which they struck a deal with Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artistes.
Mighty agreed to take 11 million Naira from the governor as the fee needed for him to push the brand, record songs and all, but he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.
But, taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the “Omila” crooner shared his side of the story, revealing how he was arrested and assaulted by police officers.
According to Mighty, he was allegedly picked up after backing out of a deal he made with Okorocha.
Read his post below.
View this post on Instagram
IMO STATE GOVERNMENT AND DUNCAN MIGHTY FOR REAL LIFE AFTER HONORING YOUR PHONE CALL BUT U SAY KOROKORO KIDNAP NA FRAUD YET U DID NOT MENTION THE FIRST PLACE I WAS TAKING TO AND THE ANTI KIDNAPPING LED BY COMANDER LINUS AND OLA I WAS ALSO TAKING TO AFTER ENOUGH BEATING COLLECTED PHYSICAL CASH 22k DOLLARS GIVEN TO ME BY CEO @kryxtal_penthouse WHOM GOD USED AS MY GUARDIAN ANGEL. PLUS DURESS MOBILE TRANSFER 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭GOD I KNOW WHO YOU ARE. NO BE ME SAY UR BOY GO LOOSE ELECTION WHY SENDING M2 UR FOUNDATION STUDENT WHO WAS NOT EVEN PRESENT UNTIL AFTER SIGNING WHY NOT EFCC WHY DETAINING ME AT ANTI KIDNAP😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 OGA YOU GET GOVERNMENT POWER BUT ME I GET GOD YOU GET ALL HIGH RANKINGS BUT MY MAMA RAISED AN ALTAR FOR ME .. YOU SAID I SHOULD PLAY THE SHOW AT WANGELE FOR UR BOY OZB AFTER USING MY PICS WITHOUT INFORMING MY MANAGEMENT BUT I STILL LOYAL PERFORM FOR 3 HOURS AFTER @phynofino OZB CARRY MY 6m balance TUWAMA BUT U FORGET SAY VIDEO NO BE DIDO. SOM CELEBS FOLLOW BELIEVE DEM BLOGGERS CHANNELS BBC SIMPLY BECAUSE YOU SAW INFRASTRUCTURAL AND JOB CREATING ACHIEVEMENT GOTTEN IN THE SAME PORTHARCOURT SOME SAID MY CAREER WONT SMELL 2years has now given birth to the answer of my people @jamycitybase A WORLD CLASS MTV AMERICA STANDARD TELEVISION STATION 85% READY WORTH N234million YET NO LOAN NO PARTY NO NDDC ABI. GOD HAS SAID IS TIME FOR OUR INDUSTRY TO COME ALIVE .. JESUS I LOVE U . MORE VIDEOS LOADING #JUSTICEFORDUNCANMIGHTY @muhammadubuhari @realdonaldtrump @iam_otunba02 @channelstelevision @instablog9ja @tundeednut GOD WILL SOMEHOW SOMEWAY BRING THAT PERSON WHOM HE WILL USE TO blesss us … OFFICER CHIDIEBERE GOD BLESS YOU FOR YOUR GOOD HEART YOU ARE A POLICEMAN WITH THE HEART OF GOLD UPON SAY YOU BE THE IPO YOU MAKE SURE SAY THE BEATING STOP THAT MORNING. TO EVERYONE WHO PRAYED FOR ME GOD BLESS YOU MORE . #justiceforduncanmighty
