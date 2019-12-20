Alleged Fraud: Duncan Mighty Speaks After Police Arrest

Days after his arrest, singer Duncan Mighty has narrated his ordeal with Imo state police, saying he was beaten and made to part with $22k, Concise News reports.

Recall that Mighty was in the news last week, after police arrested him for allegedly breaching an agreement with the former state governor, Rochas Okorocha.

The arrest follows a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that Okorocha promised to help his career by introducing him to top artistes after which they struck a deal with Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artistes.

Mighty agreed to take 11 million Naira from the governor as the fee needed for him to push the brand, record songs and all, but he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

But, taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the “Omila” crooner shared his side of the story, revealing how he was arrested and assaulted by police officers.

According to Mighty, he was allegedly picked up after backing out of a deal he made with Okorocha.

Read his post below.