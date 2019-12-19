Birthdays come once in every year and as such wave-making singer, Temidayo Omoniyi better known as Zlatan Ibile, has seized the opportunity to gift himself a diamond crusted Rolex wristwatch to celebrate his new age.

Zlatan who turned 25 on Thursday, December 19, disclosed the gift on his social media page on Wednesday, 18th December.

He wrote”From Temidayo to Zlatan!!! Happy birthday, boy. Thanks for the sharp delivery. Please, my gift oooo Make u a no wine me too. See you all tonight.”

Zlatan Ibile’s Journey Into Stardom

Zlatan recently recounted his journey to stardom in a series of tweets on Monday, October 28.

The “Zanku” crooner explained how he did some menial jobs in his early years.

According to one of his tweets, he had worn only a pair of black jean back then in school.

“One of my friend just remind me of when we get only one black jean trouser for skul then !! All we need to do to make it look fresh na just hot water and 20 naira dye” the rapper tweeted.

In 2014, Zlatan who is popularly known for his catchphrase, “Kapachumarumarichipaco” won the Airtel One Mic talent show held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.