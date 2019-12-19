Starboy, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has waded into an alleged video of Davido promoting a programme for the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), laying curses on “fake pastors.”

Concise News reports that Davido was spotted in the clip alongside a little girl and an older woman for the programme titled “12 days of glory.

Since the video surfaced on social media platforms, Davido has received backlashes, as many claim he was promoting a church in which the pastor has been accused of rape.

Recall that COZA pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is facing legal battle for allegedly raping celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, when she was a teenager.

But Davido took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, December 18, to clear the air on the alleged advert for COZA.

According to the “Fall” crooner, he has nothing to do with the church, but he only did a quick video for the little girl who was introduced as a fan.

Reacting, Wizkid publicly declared that he doesn’t endorse any pastor or church, while saying “Ogun” (god of iron) will kill the “fake” men of God.

“Starboy no dey endorse no Pastor or church o! Ogun kill u fake pastors!” Wizkid tweeted