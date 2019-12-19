Amidst wide rumours on activities of fake pastors in Nigeria, rapper, Onome Onokohwomo, better known by his stage name Yung6ix has opined that poverty has led to the prevalence.
Yung6ix gave the opinion in a tweet on Wednesday, where he berated the situation of the country.
According to the young rapper, the government has failed its citizens who will go to any length to be successful.
”The reason why fake pastors prevail in Nigeria is simply because of the level of poverty and packaging. People want answers because the system have failed them, people will do anything to be or look successful in Nigeria,” he tweeted.
This platform reports that Yung6ix isn’t the first entertainer to condemn the activities of fake pastors.
Charley Boy, Falz To Take Dig At ‘Fake Pastors’ In New Project
Ace entertainer Charles Oputa better known as Charley Boy is set to team up with rapper, Falz in taking swipes at ‘fake pastors’ in an upcoming collaboration.
