White House Reacts To Trump's Impeachment By US House

President Donald Trump/File Photo

The White House has condemned the “illegitimate articles of impeachment” used by the US House of Representatives to remove President Donald Trump.

Concise News reports that on Wednesday the lower chamber impeached Trump, making him the third US president in history to be impeached.

This has set up a trial in the Senate that will decide whether he remains in office.

The House voted that the president abused his power – the first of two impeachment charges against him.

The 230-197 vote fell along party lines with most Democrats voting for the charge and all Republicans against.

Trump now faces a vote on a second charge – obstruction of Congress.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over the US House of Representatives as it votes on a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry centered on US President Donald Trump. AFP

Speaking on the impeachment, Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that the votes in the House of Representatives are “unconstitutional travesty”, voicing confidence the president would be acquitted in the Senate.

Grisham said that there were no fact witnesses in the hearing and alleged bias by the Democrats.

“Democrats have chosen to proceed on this partisan basis in spite of the fact that the President did absolutely nothing wrong.

“The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings.

”He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated,” the statement read.

This combination of pictures shows the three US Presidents that have been impeached (from L) a circa 1860-1865 photo of former US President Andrew Johnson, US President Bill Clinton in 1996 and US President Donald Trump/ AFP

