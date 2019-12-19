What Nigerian Governors Said About Buhari’s $30bn Loan Request

The Nigerian Governors have said that the final decision to grant President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to borrow $30billion is between the Federal Government and the National Assembly.

Chairman of the governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, made this known to journalists after a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Fayemi, the NGF does not have a role to play in the loan request.

“The borrowing plan is a Federal Government borrowing plan, not the Federation borrowing plan. The Federal Government’s borrowing plan to the National Assembly is really a matter between the Federal Government and the National Assembly.

“It is not something that we want to put ourselves in-between,” Fayemi said.

Speaking concerning the issue of the implementation of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustments in the states, the governors insist that the organised labour have no reason to give states that are yet to conclude the adjustment negotiations with their workers, December 30 notice for strike.

He added that every member of the forum is determined to continue negotiations based on the economic realities of each state.

The NGF also restated commitment to showcase the country’s business opportunities at the UK-Africa investment summit in 2020 as members hope to woo UK investors to invest in agriculture, manufacturing and the financial services sector.