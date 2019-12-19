Over the past few hours, there have been series of outrages on social media platforms, regarding videos where Wizkid, Davido and Tiwa Savage were alleged to be promoting a programme for the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA)

From the doctored videos which surfaced online few hours ago, the singers were allegedly used to create publicity for the church programme coming up in January 2020.

Since the videos surfaced on social media platforms, Wizkid, Tiwa and Davido have been receiving backlashes, as many claim they were promoting COZA, which the pastor has been accused of rape.

Recall that the church pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is facing legal battle for allegedly raping celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, when she was a teenager.

But hours ago, the singers took to their Twitter handles, to clear the air on the alleged advert for COZA.

Davido was first to dissociate himself from the promotional video.

According to the “Fall” crooner, he has nothing to do with the church, but he only did a quick video for the little girl who was introduced as a fan.

He also claimed that the video was shot for her personal use.

Speaking further, Davido said he would not hesitate to take an action if the video is not addressed by those concerned.

Tiwa, Wizkid React To Promotional Video

Tiwa threatened to sue the church and Fatoyinbo for using her image to advertise the church programme without her consent.

This comes after the doctored video was shared on Fatoyinbo’s Instagram and Twitter page.

According to the afropop queen, she has nothing to do with the church and certainly do not endorse their events.

Taking to her Twitter handle , Tiwa wrote” I want to state that I have nothing to do with the church and certainly do not endorse their events. I’m extremely disappointed that I was fraudulently approached to simply comment on how good God has been to me and it has been wrongly edited to use my image to create an advert to deceived people. COZA this is wrong!! I will be taking action if this not immediately retracted.”

Also reacting, Wizkid publicly declared that he doesn’t endorse any pastor or church, while saying “Ogun” (god of iron) will kill the “fake” men of God.

“Starboy no dey endorse no Pastor or church o! Ogun kill u fake pastors!” Wizkid tweeted