Use Movies To Tackle Social Vices, FG Appeals To Nollywood

In a bid to tackle issues that have eaten deep into the society, the Federal Government has called on the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood) work harder in in its production of content.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the call on Thursday in Abuja at a ceremony to commemorate the International Day for the Remembrance of Slave Trade and its Abolition.

The event with the theme, “My Hands, My Freedom: A Roadmap to Containing Irregular Migration,’’ was organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture, its parastatal agencies, UNESCO and other stakeholders.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ms Grace Gekpe, the minister mandated the National Films and Video Censors Board to encourage artistes to include in their works the message on the dangers associated with the modern day slavery.

He recalled that for over 40 decades, more than 18 million men, women and children were forcefully removed from African countries, Nigeria inclusive, to the Americas, the Carribeans and Europe as victims of transatlantic slave trade.

“The slave rebellion in the area weakened the Caribbean colonial system, sparking an uprising that led to abolishing slavery and giving the Island its independence.

“This marked the beginning of the obliteration of the savage slavery system, the slave trade and colonialism and hence the declaration of Aug. 23 every year by UNESCO as the International Day for the Rememberance of Slave Trade and its Abolition,’’ he said.

“Today, the number of young girls, being trafficked from West Africa, most of whom are trapped in the international sex tourism industry and labour exploitation, is alarming,’’ he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Mrs Julie Donli, the Director-General of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), said the scourge of slavery abolished during the colonial era had resurfaced in modern times as human trafficking.

Represented by Mr Chidi Donatus, a Director in NAPTIP, Donli said that human trafficking and illegal migration constituted a great global challenge.

On her part, Mrs Ndidi Aimienwauu, Acting Director-General of Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), identified the unquenchable thirst and search for golden fleece and greener pasture as factors for illegal migration by Nigerian youths.