Trump Reacts To Impeachment By US House Of Reps

President Donald Trump has said that those seeking to impeach him were not really after him as an individual that they were after the American people.

“In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you,” the impeached president had tweeted.

On Wednesday, the United States House of Representatives had impeached Trump on two charges.

The Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee had approved two charges against Trump.

The first charge bordered on abuse of power. The president was accused of trying to pressure Ukraine to smear his political rival, Democratic presidential contender, Joe Biden.

The second charge says the president had obstructed Congress, by failing to co-operate with the House’s impeachment investigation.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying, he had been treated worse than “those accused in the Salem witch trials.”

The president’s latest tweet was in capital letters and accompanied with a dark photograph of himself.