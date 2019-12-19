Toke Makinwa Shares Tips On How To Find Christmas Romance (Video)

It’s almost yuletide season when everyone wants to be showered with so much love and media personality Toke Makinwa has taken up the responsibility of dishing out some advice on how to get Christmas romance.

Makinwa, in an episode of her “Toke Moment” advised single ladies who wish to change their status, to take out time to go look good, work on their accent and grace musical concerts.

So, for ladies who would want to be spinned around like Makinwa wishes, these might probably be the best tips.

Watch video below