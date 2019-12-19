This Is Wrong, Says Tiwa Savage As She Threatens To Sue COZA

While the streets of social media were still buzzing over alleged video of Davido promoting a programme for the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) songstress, Tiwa Savage has threatened to sue the church.

Concise News reports that Tiwa threatened to sue COZA and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo for using her image to advertise the church programme without her consent.

This comes after a doctored video was shared on Fatoyinbo’s Instagram and Twitter page.

The video portrays the “49-99” singer advertising an event ‘Twelve Days Of Glory’ which was billed to take place in the church in January 2020.

According to the afropop queen, she has nothing to do with the church and certainly do not endorse their events.

Taking to her Twitter handle , Tiwa wrote”It has been brought to my attention that there is a viral video which includes me advertising an upcoming COZA event. I want to state that I have nothing to do with the church and certainly do not endorse their events. I’m extremely disappointed that I was fraudulently approached to simply comment on how good God has been to me and it has been wrongly edited to use my image to create an advert to deceived people. COZA this is wrong!! I will be taking action if this not immediately retracted.”

Recall that Davido also cleared the air on the alleged advert for COZA.

According to the “Fall” crooner, he has nothing to do with the church, but he only did a quick video for a little girl who was introduced as a fan.

He also claimed that the video was shot for her personal use.