There Are Times I Get Stuck As Producer- Funke Akindele

Even though Funke Akindele-Bello is known to be an exceptional movie producer and actress with unique sense of creativity, she has revealed that there are times she gets stuck in production processes.

In a recent chat with Pearlnews, where Akindele spoke about her accomplishment as an actor, said she has severally had the experience and this year has been worst.

“As a creative person, sometimes, I get stuck. I’ve experienced it a lot, but this year has been mad! Because, after the arrival of my babies, I went back to work immediately.

Speaking on what she does when stuck, the mother of two said “What I do when I feel stuck is I dump the work, take a walk, and go for a swim. I also enjoy watching excellent TV series like ‘Greenleaf.

“After the short break, my inspiration can happen the next day, in the shower. I can start thinking about what to do with characters, and what their next moves should be before you know it, I’m bursting with fresh new ideas.”

Also speaking on how her husband has been of help in her career, the movie icon said “I’ve tried to push a lot of things, but when I met my husband, he changed things for me, in the sense that when I’m rushing to get things done, he’ll be like “Calm down, calm down; things will fall in place.”