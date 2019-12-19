Squash: Nigeria Succumb To Argentina At World Team Championship

Defeat to Argentina on Wednesday meant Nigeria failed to win any match at the ongoing WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship, the underdogs having already been eliminated from Pool B.

23 nations are competing in the 26th edition of the biennial championship, hosted by US Squash, at Squash On Fire, the new state-of-the-art eight-court facility in the US capital. Nigeria, the lowest-seeded nation led by Babatunde Ajagbe, have already suffered losses against Wales, Canada and England. These matches’ outcome in the qualifying round have scuppered their chances of further progress.

It is the first time in 20 years that Nigeria is participating in the tournament.

The West African’s ambition for Day 4 of the event was to further give a good account of themselves, as they were playing for position.

In a Consolation Knockout Round match, Gonzalo Miranda beat Adewale Amao 3-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 12-10). In the other contest, Robertino Pezzota saw off the threat posed by Ajagbe 3-2 (6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-6).

With this result, Argentina will now confront Colombia today.

Action from the WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship continues today (December 19) at 12:00 local time (GMT-5) with all matches shown live on the official Facebook page of the Men’s World Team Championship.

[16] ARGENTINA bt [23] NIGERIA 2/0

Gonzalo Miranda bt Adewale Amao 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 12-10 (50m)

Robertino Pezzota bt Babatunde Ajagbe 6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-6 (44m)