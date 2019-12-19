A member of the House of Representatives and owner of Quilox night club, Shina Peller has revealed that he stepped down from the management of the club since he became a lawmaker.

Concise News reports that Peller made this known while speaking on a motion seeking to prevent sales of alcohol to underage.

A member of the house, Chinedu Martins had moved the motion.

Speaking on it, the former nightlife king said “When I was in the world, we don’t sell alcohol to underage.” Adding “in line with the constitution, I have stepped down from the club.

The mover of the motion, Mr. Martins in his motion said that “alcohol consumption among teenagers has led to an increased tendency towards violence in schools and related environments, high incidence of school dropouts and cases of physical and mental challenges.

The House urged the Federal Ministry of Education to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Health to carry out alcohol prevention campaigns in Secondary Schools to educate students on the danger of alcohol use and abuse and urged the National Orientation Agency to embark on public enlightenment and awareness campaigns to discourage liquor stores, restaurants, night clubs, and beer parlours from the sale of alcohol to under-aged children, especially those less than 18 years of age.

Peller is also a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist.

At the moment, it is impossible to talk of night clubs and night life in Nigeria without the mention of Quilox or Shina Peller who hails from Oyo State.