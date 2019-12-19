SERAP Launches Campaign Against N37bn Approved For NASS Renovation

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has kicked against the approval of N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Concise News understands that the amount, included in the 2020 budget, is however not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

Confirming the report, Senate President Ahmad Lawan told journalists in Abuja on Monday that the money is instead part of the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Development Administration.

But SERAP, in a tweet on its official Twitter handle described the move as “antithetical to constitutional oath of office”.

It also stated that it was going to make moves to stop the “wasteful and illegal spending”, calling on Nigerians who would love to partake in the action to signify.

“BREAKING: The plan to spend N37 billion to ‘renovate’ the National Assembly is another white elephant project. It’s antithetical to constitutional oath of office. We’re suing to stop this wasteful and illegal spending. If you would like to join us, simply say: “add my name” SERAP tweeted.

Prior to that time, SERAP had called on Lawan and speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, to immediately reject the the N37 bilion and utilise the funds for provision of quality education and affordable health care.

Dear @DrAhmadLawan @femigbaja Nigerians urge you to immediately reject N37bn for ‘National Assembly renovation’ and to ensure that the funds are used to provide: *access to quality education for every Nigerian child *access to quality, affordable healthcare to ALL Nigerians”