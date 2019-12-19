Senate Demands Probe Into Murder Of OAU Professor

The Senate has asked the Nigeria Police to investigate the murder of Professor Jerome Elusiyan of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife, Osun State.

According to a statement by the Media Aide to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Ezrel Tabiowo, the upper chamber is demanding that the killers of the slain professor are apprehended and brought to justice.

While paying tribute to the teacher, the lawmakers noted that the deceased died in active service to the fatherland and thereafter observed a minute silence in his honour.

They also want the Federal Government to place a high priority on the safety of Nigerians during and after the festive period.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Francis Fadahunsi regretted that Professor Tabiowo was attacked and killed on December 13 on his way to Benin at Iruekpen, Esan West local government in Edo State.

“The erudite scholar was killed by unknown gunmen while he was in active service of imparting knowledge to the incoming generation may send fears into others who are in similar activities all over the country and other nationals who may be interested in coming to Nigeria now and in future,” Fadahunsi said.