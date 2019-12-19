Senate Confirms Nami As FIRS Chairman, Board Members

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Muhammed Mamman Nami as the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The nomination of other members of the board was also confirmed by the Senate.

Those confirmed include James Ayuba – Member (North Central); Ado Danjuma – Member (North West), and Adam Mohammad – Member (North East).

Others are Ikeme Osakwe – Member (South East), Adewale Ogunyomade – Member (South West), and Ehile Aigbangbee – Member (South-South).

The confirmation followed the consideration and approval of the report of the Senate Committee on Finance, presented at plenary by the panel chairman, Senator Solomon Adeola.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated December 9, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Muhammad Nami as FIRS chairman.

According to a statement from the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Nami is a well-trained tax, accounting, and management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies.

He replaces Babatunde Fowler whose term of office expired on Monday, 9th December 2019.