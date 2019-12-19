Sampdoria vs Juventus: What Ronaldo Said After ‘Superman’ Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has assured football fans that his injury concerns are behind him after his fantastic goal helped Juventus beat Sampdoria in the Serie A on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that the 34-year-old defied gravity to jump 71cm off the ground and nod in Alex Sandro’s cross in the first half – the goal eventually proving the winner. A Paulo Dybala volley and Gianluca Caprari strike (for home team Sampdoria) came before his.

It was calculated that the Portuguese superstar reached 2.56 metres when he made contact with the ball and was hanging in the air for a full second.

After the game, ‘ambitious’ Ronaldo expressed his desire to help his club win titles.

“I didn’t know that. I’m very happy with the result, it was a very difficult game and Sampdoria played well today,” Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia.

“The whole team showed the right attitude. It was a good goal and I am glad to help the team with another three points.

“I had problems with my knee for a month, but that has gone now and I feel good physically. What I want is to help Juve win matches and titles.”

Bianconeri have lost only one competitive match all season and that was against Lazio.