Embattled R&B star R. Kelly has on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to bribery charge related to his marriage to singer Aaliyah, Concise News understands.

Recall that a revised indictment revealed in federal court, Brooklyn accuses Kelly of causing another person to offer a bribe to an official to create a fake identification document for a person identified by the pseudonym as “Jane Doe” on Aug. 30, 1994.

Jane Doe in the documents, was widely identified by US media as Aaliyah.

They got married in a secret ceremony in Cook County Illinois, when she was 15 and R Kelly was 27.

In Illinois, someone must be a minimum of 18 to marry without parental consent.

On Wednesday, Kelly appeared via video from a Chicago courtroom to enter the plea before Brooklyn Federal Judge Ann Donnelly.

The projection screen bearing Kelly’s image was turned toward Donnelly but away from the courtroom gallery — so those in attendance to the arraignment could hear the the singer’s voice but couldn’t see him.

Meanwhile, Both Aaliyah, who died in 2001 in a plane crash, and Kelly long denied that they had an illicit marriage.

But Aaliyah, whose real name is Aaliyah Haughton, filed suit in Chicago in 1997 to have records of the marriage sealed, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, faces four different cases in three different states and the charges against him include racketeering, possession of child pornography and forced labor.

A New Jersey-based attorney for Kelly who appeared for his arraignment, Douglas Anton, said that the “I Believe I Can Fly” crooner, who has difficulties with reading and writing, would not know how to get his hands on a fake ID — even if he were handed $1 million and given a month to complete the task.

“He’d come back and say, ‘I have no idea how to do that,” Anton said.

Anton also told reporters Kelly has been composing new music behind bars.

“It’s completely uplifting stuff about not just his journey through the system, bgh the system, but man and woman’s journey through life,” Anton said.