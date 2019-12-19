Putin Makes Prediction On Trump’s Impeachment

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday predicted that the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump would not be upheld by the U.S. Senate.

Concise News reports that Putin told a nationally televised news conference that Trump’s Republican Party has the majority in the Senate.

“It’s unlikely that they would want to remove their party’s representative from power for what are in my opinion absolutely fabricated reasons,” Putin said.

He said that the Democratic Party was seeking revenge for losing the presidential election to Trump.

“One party that lost the election, the Democratic Party, is achieving results with other methods, accusing Trump of collusion with Russia, then it turns out there was no such collusion,” Putin said.

The Democrat-controlled lower house of the U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives, voted in favour of impeaching Trump on Wednesday.

Trump is accused of abusing his office by soliciting Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political rival, Joe Biden, and withholding aid as leverage.

With this, Trump has become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1999.

Trump, a Republican president, strongly denies the charges approved on Dec. 13 by the Judicial Committee of the House.

This online news medium understands that impeachment in the US context means indictment, not removal, and it is undertaken by the lower legislative chamber.

A president can only be removed from office on conviction by the Senate, acting on the impeachment, for `treason, bribery or other acts of gross misconduct.

The battle will now shift to the Senate where a two-thirds vote is required to remove the president, a something that has never happened in the country.

Trump is unlikely to be convicted and removed by the Senate, which is controlled by his party whose members in the upper chamber are in support of the president.