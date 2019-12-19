NPFL: Plateau Utd Maintain Lead With Rangers Draw

Leaders Plateau United earned a point at Rangers International on Wednesday in a match day nine of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Concise News reports that the sides missed clear scoring chances as they played out a 00-draw in Enugu.

“We targeted a win and my players worked hard for the draw, but the referee took side with the home team,” said Plateau United head coach Abdullahi Maikaba.

“The referee refused to protect my players against rough play from the home team players.

“Though, Rangers is a good team any day any time but just that they are undergoing their trial period at the moment.

“There is no team that does not have its trial period, others have their trial periods before now, it can happen to any team.”

He continued, “We are going to be taking the match one after the other and as it comes, so you cannot predict tomorrow.”

Rangers have now gone seven matches in all competitions without a win, as they occupy 18th position in the league standings with six points from seven matches.

Full Results

Heartland 1-1 Kano Pillars

FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 Kwara Utd

Rangers 0-0 Plateau Utd

Wolves 1-0 Wikki

Abia Warriors 2-1 Jigawa GS

Enyimba 1-1 Lobi

Katsina Utd 0-0 Dakkada

Akwa Utd 2-1 Rivers Utd

Adamawa Utd 2-1 Nasarawa Utd

Thursday

Sunshine Stars vs MFM